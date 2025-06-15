Boot to Business Reboot: Chamber encourages vets to take advantage of small biz course Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 15, 2025

Veterans have the character, discipline and skills needed to succeed as small business owners and entrepreneurs. Wondering what it takes and how you can prepare? The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is inviting those interested to enroll in “Boots to Business Reboot.”

Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, active duty members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

During Reboot, participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan, and information on SBA resources available to help.

The program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their extensive network of skilled business advisors.

Participants that complete an in-person or online B2B Reboot course can elect to further their study through one of many B2B online courses, offered at no cost to Service members, Veterans and military spouses. If you’ve already attended an in-person or online B2B Reboot course, visit https://sbavets.force.com/ to sign up for one of the online B2B follow-on courses.

To register for the Reboot class, visit https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=440450025.