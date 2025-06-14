Toi Degree: June is National Dairy Month Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

By Toi Degree

National Dairy Month is an annual celebration in the United States, held each June to highlight the dairy industry and its contributions. It’s a time to promote the consumption of dairy products, recognize dairy farmers and emphasize the important nutritional benefits of dairy in the American diet.

Key aspects of National Dairy Month:

Celebration: National Dairy Month is a month-long observance dedicated to celebrating the dairy industry — its rich history, far-reaching impact and continued importance in agriculture and nutrition.

National Dairy Month provides a valuable opportunity for individuals and communities to learn more about the history of dairy, its nutritional value, and the many ways dairy products can be used in everyday life. History: This celebration began in 1937 as National Milk Month, created to help promote milk consumption during a time of surplus production. The original goal was to encourage families to make milk a staple in their diets, especially during the warmer summer months. When the National Dairy Council became involved, the event was renamed National Dairy Month to more broadly recognize the value of all dairy products.

Nutritional benefits of milk

There are many health benefits to including dairy in your diet. Milk is a nutrient-dense beverage, packed with vitamins and minerals that support overall wellness. Here are some of the key nutrients found in milk and the roles they play:

High-quality protein

Each 8-ounce glass of milk provides 8 grams of natural, high-quality protein.

This protein helps build lean muscle, supports growth and helps keep bones strong.

Experts recommend consuming 25 to 30 grams of protein per meal, especially at breakfast. Starting your day with protein helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing mid-morning hunger.

Pairing breakfast with a glass of milk is a great way to help meet your protein goals.

Complete protein source

Milk is considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

These amino acids are vital for muscle repair, immune function and overall health.

Milk is rich in essential vitamins and minerals

Vitamin D

Although sunlight helps the body produce vitamin D, many people do not get enough sun exposure or from dietary sources.

One 8-ounce glass of milk provides about 30% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin D.

Vitamin D works together with calcium to build and maintain strong bones and prevent bone loss.

Vitamin A

A single serving of milk delivers 10% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin A.

This vitamin plays an important role in supporting a healthy immune system, maintaining good vision and promoting healthy skin.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Riboflavin helps your body convert food into energy by breaking down carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

It also supports eye health, helps prevent anemia and may reduce migraine frequency.

One 8-ounce glass of milk provides 25% of your daily riboflavin needs.

Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Niacin works with other B vitamins, including riboflavin and vitamin B12, to help convert food into energy.

It may help lower cholesterol, reduce arthritis symptoms and support brain function.

A serving of milk contains 10% of your daily recommended amount of niacin.

Calcium

Calcium is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth.

An 8-ounce glass of milk contains 300 mg of calcium, which is 30% of the daily recommendation.

To match this calcium content, you’d need to eat about 7 cups of raw broccoli — far more than most people would eat in a single sitting.

Potassium

Potassium helps regulate fluid balance, maintain normal blood pressure and support muscle and nerve function.

One serving of milk offers 10% of your daily potassium needs, equivalent to the potassium in a small banana.

Vitamin B12

B12 is critical for making red blood cells, supporting the nervous system, and maintaining healthy brain function.

A single glass of milk provides 20% of your daily recommended amount.

Vitamin B12 is also linked to reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration and supporting healthy hair, skin and nails.

Phosphorus

Phosphorus works with calcium to maintain strong bones and teeth.

It also helps the body produce energy and supports muscle movement.

One serving of milk provides 25% of your daily phosphorus needs, about the same as one cup of kidney beans.

Final thoughts

Milk is more than just a drink — it’s a convenient, affordable and nutrient-packed choice that supports overall health. During National Dairy Month, take a moment to appreciate the dairy products you enjoy and the farmers who make it all possible.

Toi N. Degree is associate family & consumer education agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or toi_degree@ncsu.edu.