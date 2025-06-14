Thursday storm causes Jake Alexander Blvd. W. power outage Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

SALISBURY — A power outage caused by the Thursday night storm left over 1,000 properties and much of Jake Alexander Boulevard West dark Friday afternoon.

The outage began at approximately 12:30 p.m., said Logan Stewart, communications manager for Duke Energy, and was caused by “a broken cross arm at the top of a pole due to trees and vegetation from the storms last night.”

The outage affected over 1,000 properties along Jake Alexander Boulevard West and in the surrounding neighborhoods, according to Duke Energy’s outage map, as well as all of the traffic lights between the areas of the South Main Street and Clancy Street intersections.

Stewart said that crews were able to restore power to the area at approximately 2:30 p.m.