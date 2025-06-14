Overdose death of Cleveland woman ends in charges against supplier Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

CLEVELAND — The overdose death of a Cleveland woman in February has led to charges against a Statesville man for death by distribution.

On Feb. 15, Danna Kuhnle of Cedar Glen Circle died from an overdose of fentanyl, according to the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office. Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies subsequently opened an investigation into her death and began working to find the source of the drugs.

During their investigation, deputies identified Toney Louis Young of Statesville as a suspect involved in selling the controlled substance to Kuhnle. They learned Young had been in communication with Kuhnle and arranged the sale of what Kuhnle believed to be Percocet, a brand name of the drug oxycodone. Instead, the pills turned out to be pressed fentanyl. Additional witnesses who were with Kuhnle told detectives that Kuhnle bought the drugs at an apartment in Statesville.

On May 23, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Young, charging him with felony death by distribution. Detectives enlisted the help of Statesville Police Department in locating Young and he was taken into custody without incident at Forest Park Apartments, the same apartment complex where the sale allegedly took place.

Young received a $100,000 secured bond and was transferred to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Sergeant K.M. Holshouser at 704-216-8683.