Library Notes: Find the pigments of your imagination at your library Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Rowan Public Library will take turns hosting Amazing Teacher Steve Somers and his show “Pigments of Your Imagination” — a Color Our World magic show! This Summer Reading Big Show performance will engage readers with important life lessons wrapped in fun, easy to remember stories. Using magic tricks, a silly puppet, drama, music, books and a variety of stories this show helps build the love of reading while inspiring good character. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Thursday, June 19, at 2 p.m.; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. For more information about Amazing Teacher Steve Somers, visit the website https://amazingteacher.com/.

The Big Show Series is designed for rising 1st through 5th graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately 45 minutes to one hour. Each week, children can enter the weekly prize drawing by turning in a “Big Show Book Review” before the program begins. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about Big Show performances, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Children also includes weekly storytimes that will run from June 2 through July 10. Each weekly storytime is designed for specific age groups, though all are welcome. “Books and Babies” is a 30-minute program designed for ages 0 to 12 months and their caregivers and will be held each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. “Toddler Time” is a 30-minute program designed for toddlers and their caregivers and will be held each week at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

“Baby and Toddler Time” is a 30-minute program designed for children ages three and under and their caregivers and will be held each week at 10 a.m. on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland), on Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove), and on Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell).

“Spectacular Storytime” is a 30-minute program designed for children ages 3 to 6 years old and their caregivers and will be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10:30 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10:30 a.m.

On Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m., children and their families are invited to visit RPL East (Rockwell) for a storytime focused on colors found in the natural world, followed by a nature-based activity led by Kelli Isenhour of Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation District. Children ages 8 and under must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver (ages 16+). To learn more, call 704-216-7838.

Summer Reading Children’s programs may be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Teens is for ages 11-17 and features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers, and learn about related resources. On Tuesday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., teens are invited to join a fantasy adventure roleplaying game where they will slay dragons and find treasure! All materials provided; no experience necessary. For more information, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSRP25.

Summer Reading for Adults is for ages 18 and up. This week, adult programming includes Painted Rock Art at RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. Teens ages 16+ and adults are invited to join RPL South staff in China Grove and local rock painting artist Cyndi Allison to learn about rock sharing. Paint your own unique rocks to keep or send out on adventures in the community! To register for this event or learn more, call 704-216-7727.

Adults are also invited to a Pop-Up Podcast event at RPL Headquarters on Thursday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to noon. Pop-Up Podcast is an instructional program designed for those who are curious about podcasting but are not sure where to start. This one-hour session will cover the essentials of creating and producing your own podcast. Participants will be introduced to Audacity software and learn the basics of recording and south editing. Registration is required. To register or learn more, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8229.

On Saturday, June 21, beginning at 10 a.m., adults are invited to meet library staff at Waterworks Visual Arts Center located at 123 E. Liberty Street in Salisbury for a Photowalk. Get your camera and walking shoes ready to tour the “Never Before Seen… Modern Masterpieces” exhibit. Then, participants will walk through downtown with a focus on the city’s sculpture show. The program will last approximately an hour and a half. Registration requested, but not required. To register or for more information, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.org or 704-216-8229.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, visit www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2025: Color Our World, stop by your nearest RPL location, visit online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240.