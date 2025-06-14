Incidents and felony arrests — June 14 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on West Liberty Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 11 and 7:30 a.m. June 12.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 8:39 a.m. June 12.

• A larceny from Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 10:49 a.m. June 8 and was reported June 12. Total estimated loss was $66.

• Nastassja Farrell Moody, 40, was charged June 12 wth possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from Gold Hill Drive reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. and noon June 3.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Bringle Ferry Road reportedly occurred about 5:33 a.m. June 11.

• A burglary on Stokes Ferry Road reportedly occurred betwewewn 6 p.m. June 9 and 8:03 p.m. June 11.

• Peter Takyi Baah, 46, was charged June 11 with possession of a stolen vehicle and resist/obstruct/delay of an officer, non-assault.

• Devron Sean Davis, 32, was charged June 11 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance.

• Antwaun Renard Miller, 34, was charged June 12 with trafficking heroin or opium.