Doug Creamer: Father’s Day Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

By Doug Creamer

When I was growing up, I had everything I needed. I look around the world today and I see stories of so many who lack their daily needs or live in a war zone. We are so blessed to be living in America. My parents made sure I had everything I needed for a successful launch in life and for that I am so grateful.

We weren’t wealthy but we had everything we needed as kids because our parents sacrificed for us. They put aside their wants so we could have the things that we needed. They provided a safe place for us to grow up and they provided a safety net for us as we spread our wings and learned to fly. They caught each of us and helped us to learn from our mistakes. That means they gave us room and grace to make those mistakes without making us feel like failures.

My parents did a good job raising us. I would not say our home was perfect…no one has a perfect home. The TV examples of “Leave it to Beaver” or “The Brady Bunch” are idyllic places that we loved to watch as kids but were not reality for any of us. The single father household of “Andy Griffith” who was tasked with raising Opie with the help of Aunt Bee presents an unobtainable dream home where everything seems perfect.

These TV shows set a standard for dads that is impossible. No dad could ever be that perfect, but we love to watch and dream. My Dad liked to have a catch, shoot some basketball, play a game of pool and take us golfing. My Dad, who is over 90, still loves to play golf. He and I played in a father-son golf tournament when I was young and won second place, a trophy I still have to this day.

My Dad admits that he wasn’t a perfect dad. Sometimes he fell asleep on the couch instead of coming outside to shoot some hoops with his sons. Other times he would send us outside to “warm up” while he stayed inside and snuck a few extra cookies while no one was watching. Yeah Dad, I caught you more than once on that one. He also got upset and yelled at us kids, but sometimes we deserved it, like the time my hamster escaped and got into the wall of our house. My brother helped me retrieve it.

My Dad also took us on adventures. One time, we were driving through a tunnel with no lights and he turned off the car lights. Several times he took us out to the airport and we sat near the end of the runway watching the planes take off or land. He took us to see a ship that had been raised from the bottom of the ocean and was being restored. We explored castle ruins. He took us to a presidential debate when we were kids.

One advantage of being married is that you gain a whole new family, including another father. My father-in-law welcomed me to his family as a son. He taught me how to fix things. We did a couple of home repairs together. He shared some wisdom with me about marriage, work and life in general. I think what I miss the most about my father-in-law are his stories. I would love to hear another of his stories of the fascinating people he knew growing up on the eastern shore of Virginia.

Whether all your stories about your earthly father are good ones or they are mixed, as most people’s stories are, you can be sure that your Heavenly Father is perfect. He also loves you unconditionally. He sees the best in you. He has great plans for your future. He is closer to you than your breath. He will never leave you or forsake you. You can run to Him for wisdom and guidance. You can call Him 24/7. He will always answer.

I want to encourage you to remember the good things about your father. Forgive and forget all the ways he may have fallen short. Turn to your Heavenly Father and ask Him to heal any of the brokenness in your life left by your earthly father. Connect with your Father through His Word and prayer. Allow His love to wash over you and fill you to overflowing. Dad, thanks for all you did for me — Happy Father’s Day! Heavenly Father thank you for your love and forgiveness and for being a good, good Father!

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.