Sheriff addresses May raid communication shortfall

CHINA GROVE — Last month, a law enforcement raid conducted by out-of-town agencies occurred across the street from China Grove Middle School’s graduation and stirred commotion among ceremony attendees and local officials about how such matters should be handled.

At the last China Grove Town Council meeting, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen addressed the situation from the perspective of his department.

“What the task force failed to do was notify China Grove (PD) and failed to notify the school system,” Allen said. “When we arrived, we did the same thing. We failed to notify China Grove (PD) and we failed to notify the school system.”

Ultimately, the raid was successful and resulted in the apprehension of 23-year-old Tyler Wade Presnell, who was charged with two counts of felony second-degree solicitation of a minor and three counts of felony third-degree solicitation of a minor. Presnell was taken into custody without incident. Still, Allen said they should have notified the China Grove Police Department.

“Even though we were there to support, it is only a common courtesy which I spoke with (Chief Andrew Deal) about,” Allen said. “It is only common courtesy to make sure that we notify other jurisdictions and the school system that we are there.”

Allen told the town council and those attending the meeting that he “put measures in place that it should not happen again,” and that his department “should be aware of our surroundings and when we show up we should ask questions” even if their appearance is in a supporting role as it was that day.

“Being the sheriff’s office, I believe it is our responsibility to do that,” Allen said.

Positive working relationships are a goal for the sheriff and municipal departments around the county.

“Our deputies work alongside all these municipalities everyday,” he said. “I am very appreciative of that. Everyday, I get mutual aid agreements where China Grove, Rockwell and Landis come into the county to help us and you would think it would be the opposite, but you municipalities serve us a lot more than we serve you and we really appreciate the help you have given.”

Allen offered an explanation at the meeting about what happened back in May.

“We were contacted at 7:30 that morning by Charlotte VCAT (Violent Criminal Apprehension Team) and an FBI task force about a gentleman named Tyler Wade Presnell,” Allen said. “He was tracked there by some means. When we were called they had already surrounded the house and they were already observing the home before we were called. We were dispatched.

“I don’t know why they called us and not China Grove.

“I looked into that matter and found some more things that we were not aware of. They asked for our assistance I believe because our team had worked with them before and there was some personal knowledge there. When our guys arrived, they simply assisted them in their functions.”

Allen reiterated that school safety remains a priority for him.

“I am glad the incident went off without any problems and that the gentlemen gave up without any incident and that there was no issue there,” Allen said. “There is nothing I take more personally, having been on the school board for eight years, than the safety of our schools. We are very proud of our record as a sheriff’s office. We now have ballistic shields in every school in the county, private, public and colleges. They are on every campus that wanted them. We are very proud of that accomplishment and we will work hard to make sure communication stays as strong as it has been.”