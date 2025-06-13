Rock the Park postponed Published 12:05 am Friday, June 13, 2025

ROCKWELL — Rock the Park has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather and Rockwell officials are evaluating makeup days.

Rockwell’s signature event was originally scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Rowan County Weather currently shows an approximately 60 percent chance of rain.

Alderman Dillon Brewer, who serves as the town’s unofficial events coordinator, said earlier this week that the town’s planned make-up day was July 19, but the town wrote in a Facebook post that it was evaluating dates to make sure that there are no conflicts with other events throughout the community.

“We know this event is something many of you have been looking forward to, and we share your disappointment. Our team is actively working to finalize a new date that doesn’t conflict with other major community events, and we’ll be announcing that next week,” wrote the town in the post.