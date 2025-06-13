Incidents and felony arrests — June 13 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Mocksville Avenue reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. June 10 and midnight June 11. Total estimated loss was $320.

• An assault on Clancy Street reportedly occurred about 4:45 p.m. June 11.

• James Nicholas Jordan, 31, was charged with felony uttering a forged instrument.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred between 10:19 p.m. June 9 and 12:19 a.m. June 10.

• A larceny of a lawnmower from Shuping Mill Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred about 5 p.m. June 10.