Salisbury Lions host annual golf classic Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Salisbury Lions Club held its 41st golf classic on May 31 at Corbin Hills Golf Course. Approximately 100 golfers participated in this annual affair. The following competitors were recognized for their outstanding play:

First Flight winners: Dennis Andrade, Todd Johnson, Steve Johnson and Michael Keith.

The second flight winners as a result of a scorecard playoff: Stan Honeycutt, Kip Honeycutt, Randy Bingham and Rick Ridenhour.

Third flight winners: Claude Honeycutt, Tony Honeycutt, Jim Duncan and Noah Duncan.

Also recognized were the following prize hole winners: Closest to the pin on No. 2, Lee VonCannon. Closest to the pin on No. 5, Grey Medinger. Closest to the pin on No. 13, Dusty Holder. Closest to the pin No. 16, Ryan Craft. Longest putt, No. 9 Austin Thomas.

The Salisbury Lions would like to thank all sponsors and participants for making this event successful and helping the club fulfill their charitable missions. A separate thank you ad will appear in the Post to recognize all sponsors.