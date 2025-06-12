RSS announces new principal, vision for North community Published 12:06 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

North Rowan Middle School Principal Jonathan Clark, right, celebrates with Norma Gasbarro, the 2025 Global Educator of the Year. Rowan-Salisbury School System announced this week that Clark would be taking over as principal of North Rowan High School in addition to retaining his administrator role at North Rowan Middle School.

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced Jonathan Clark, current principal of North Rowan Middle School, will assume a dual role next year as he takes on the principalship of North Rowan High School while continuing to serve as administrator for both schools.

“This innovative approach to leadership is not just a new chapter — it’s a promise to build a brighter, more unified future for the North Rowan community,” a release from the school system said.

Community-driven leadership selection

RSS Superintendent Kelly Withers dedicated time after the announcement of the leadership change at North Rowan High School to listen closely to North community members — students, staff, parents and local leaders about their expectations for their next principal.

According to the release, that message was clear: North Rowan needs a leader who is present, invested and committed to the long-term success of every student and family. After hearing these voices, Withers is confident that Clark’s deep roots, experience and vision are exactly what North Rowan needs to thrive.

Clark’s connection to North Rowan runs deep. He has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the North community for the past 11 years, and feels prepared to lead in this new role.

“I started my middle school career as a student at North Rowan Middle school, with great teachers that we all know, such as Patty Secreast, who poured into me as a student and saw potential that others did not recognize or nurture,” Clark said.

A unified vision for growth and academic consistency: What students and the community want in their next leader

“Students and community members reportedly made it clear to Withers that North Rowan High needs a principal who is present, supportive and invested in the long-term success of the school and its people,” the release said. “Students want someone visible in the hallways, who attends plays, games and all school events, and is always present as an advocate and supporter.

“The community values a principal who is attentive to their needs. There is a call for a leader who consistently seeks opportunities to support faculty, staff, and students in their growth and who presents a clear, actionable plan for advancing the school socially, economically and educationally.

“While the North community values inclusion, trust, and shared growth, they have also voiced a clear need for greater academic consistency and rigor. Clark’s dual leadership role is not just about uniting schools administratively — it’s about setting a new standard for instructional excellence. By aligning expectations and practices across both schools, Clark will ensure that every student benefits from high-quality, consistent teaching that prepares them for future success.”

A new leader in an old friend

Clark’s appointment as principal of both North Rowan Middle and High Schools marks a pivotal moment for the North Rowan community, one that shows hope, excitement and a renewed sense of vision for the schools. In addition to Clark’s leadership, both North Middle and North High will be assigned three assistant principals each to provide support to staff and students.

Clark recognizes that the community wants a leader who will champion academic rigor and create more opportunities for students to explore their passions and interests. Clark’s vision includes expanding programs, electives and extracurricular activities, ensuring every student can discover and pursue what excites them.

“Working in the North Rowan community allows me to give back to a community that helped to shape who I am as not only a leader, but as a person as a whole,” Clark said.

Clark earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in secondary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Queens University of Charlotte.

“After attending college, I worked in Guilford County as a high school English teacher, but returned to Rowan County, where I knew I could make an important impact,” Clark said.

Clark’s educational background and ongoing pursuit of a doctorate in educational leadership show his commitment to lifelong learning and excellence. His return to Rowan County was driven by a desire to make a real difference — and now, as principal of both schools, he is ready to lead North Rowan into a new era.

A new vision for community transformation

By uniting the middle and high schools under one visionary leader, RSS is making an investment to create seamless transitions for students, foster deeper relationships among staff and build a culture of opportunity, access and achievement for North Rowan students.

“Serving the North Community over the past 11 years afforded me the opportunity to experience the many things that truly make this community great. The passion for our town, our students and our schools is unmatched,” Clark said. “Leveraging that passion to ensure our students have the best outcomes is a job that I am excited to take on.”

By drawing upon the community’s strengths, investing in rigorous instruction, and broadening opportunities for exploration, Clark is committed to a culture where hope, unity and excellence define the North Rowan experience.

Withers believes that Clark’s success at the middle school, incorporating additional student groups from Knox Middle, his dedication to providing engaging learning experiences for students, and his investment in the North community demonstrate that Clark was meant to be the next Cavalier leader.

Join in for the next steps

To help guide Clark in setting a vision and an action plan for the North Community schools’ next steps, RSS plans to establish a North Community Vision Team, inspired by the Community Design Team work for the J.H. Knox Intermediate School.

RSS is inviting students, staff, and families to join the North Community Vision Team at a meeting on Wednesday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at North Rowan High School to help shape this new era together.

“Meant to be a Cavalier”

In the discussion with North High students, one young man summed up his hopes with one meaningful request for who should lead: “Someone who was meant to be a Cavalier.”

Although Clark attended North Middle as a student, he ultimately graduated from Salisbury High. His decision to return and serve in the North community schools stems from his firsthand understanding of its unique strengths and opportunities. His full-circle journey sends a powerful message: the community’s future is in the hands of someone who genuinely cares and belongs.

Clark has a proven track record of success and investment that prepares him to lead both North Rowan Middle and North Rowan High to a new era for the “Big Green Nation.”

The North Rowan High principal position was previously held by Michael White. White’s contract was not renewed this year. According to Salisbury Post reporting from that time, White served as the principal at North Rowan since 2022, when he was appointed to replace two interim principals filling in after Meredith Williams’ departure in 2021.