Rowan-Cabarrus expands high school student support through new Salisbury facility Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Project represents the first construction funded by a $45-million bond approved by Rowan County voters in 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 6, to celebrate the start of construction on a new Career and College Promise facility at the college’s North Campus in Salisbury. The event marked the first building funded through the $45-million bond referendum approved by Rowan County voters in 2020.

Speakers included Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol Spalding, Board of Trustees Chair Cyndie Mynatt, Rowan County Commission Chair Greg Edds and Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers. The event also welcomed elected officials, school district leaders and community members to recognize the vision and partnership that brought the project to life.

The new facility, scheduled to open in the fall of 2027, will serve students enrolled in both Career and College Promise and Rowan County Early College programs, offering a centralized space for advising, academic support and community connections. These programs give high school students the opportunity to earn college credit, explore career pathways and prepare for long-term academic and career success.

“At Rowan-Cabarrus, we believe every student deserves a strong start,” said Rowan-Cabarrus President Dr. Carol S. Spalding. “We are honored to work alongside our partners to support the next generation of learners, and this facility will serve as a launchpad for student success by giving high school students the tools, support and environment to thrive.”

Since 2016, more than 9,700 students have taken advantage of the Career and College Promise program at Rowan-Cabarrus, gaining early access to college courses while saving time and money. Enrollment has grown from 589 students in the program’s first year to more than 2,300 in 2024.

“This groundbreaking is about more than just construction,” Mynatt said. “At Rowan-Cabarrus, we’re committed to doing the work that matters. This means listening to our partners, responding to the needs of our region and staying focused on the future.”

The new building was also guided by the vision of the Rowan Education Collaborative, a countywide alliance of education, government and economic development leaders working together to strengthen local talent pipelines and create more connected, student-centered opportunities. The Rowan Education Collaborative has played an important role in aligning resources, eliminating barriers and ensuring that projects like this one reflect the needs and aspirations of the broader community.

“In 2020, Rowan County voters approved a $45-million bond to support one of our county’s greatest assets, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” said Rowan County Commission Chair Greg Edds. “This investment also brings to life the vision of the Rowan Education Collaborative, aligning education, government and business to make higher education more attainable.”

The partnership between Rowan-Cabarrus and Rowan-Salisbury Schools continues to be a cornerstone of the college’s efforts to support high school students. Together, the two institutions are helping students gain confidence in their abilities, build college-level skills and envision a future shaped by education. That shared investment in student success is at the heart of this new facility.

“As a school district, we believe our job is to prepare students for their choice of post-secondary outcomes,” said Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers. “Whether that is enrollment, enlistment or employment, Rowan-Cabarrus is a partner in education that helps us prepare students for all three of those pathways.”

With dedicated advising spaces and expanded student resources, the new facility is expected to play a key role in strengthening student engagement, academic achievement and long-term success. It also marks a significant investment in the future of education in Rowan County.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and its programs, go to www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-7222.