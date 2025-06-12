Rockwell gun store robbed after car smashes door Published 5:47 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

ROCKWELL — Four masked men in a stolen Hyundai smashed through the front door of Lead Chunkers Sporting Goods store on Main Street in Rockwell about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 11.

The men then got out and went into the store and reportedly took four AR-15-style guns from the store before fleeing in a second vehicle.

The Hyundai, which was left at the scene, was reported stolen, said Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler.

The car did approximately $10,000 in damage to the building, primarily in glass and door frame, but some bricks were knocked out as well. No one was injured in the burglary, which is “not normal for us,” Trexler said.

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are assisting Rockwell police in the investigation, and because it is an open case, no additional information is available at this time.

There are models of both Hyundais and Kias that are particularly vulnerable to methods of theft that do not involve a key. Kia models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021, particularly base models, typically lack anti-theft measures like engine immobilizers. Trexler said anyone owning any of those model years should invest in a wheel lock, and several dealerships offer them for free.

Trexler did say anyone with any information can contact the SBI, the ATF or Rockwell police at 704-279-3420.