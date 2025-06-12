Rock the Park set for Saturday Published 12:06 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Members of the Rockwell fire and police departments participate in a charity volleyball match during Rock the Park on Saturday. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Rockwell community members gather around to listen to Alec and Austin during Rock the Park.

ROCKWELL — Rockwell’s signature event, the Rock the Park festival, is coming up on Saturday, and the town is looking to continue the event’s growth in its third year.

The event was started in 2023, with Alderman Dillon Brewer, who serves as the town’s unofficial events coordinator, looking to find a way to kick off the town’s summer schedule with a bang.

“One thing that Rockwell struggled with for a long time was signature events and bringing the community together because we are a smaller municipality, we don’t have someone on staff. So that’s one thing I took under my wing when I came on was I’m going to be in charge of events,” said Brewer during the prior year’s event.

During its first go-round, approximately 1,500 people attended the event at Rockwell Park, where the event has been held every year and will be held this year. That number jumped up to 2,000 in 2024.

“It’s great for the town because it brings a lot of new people into the area, it gives some of our town members an event to look forward to. The food trucks are big draws and we have more vendors this year than we’ve had. I’m just glad to see it and the vendors from last year were very happy with the event so a lot of them came back,” said Mayor Chuck Bowman during the prior year’s event.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the park, 699 Lake Drive. Brewer said that if needed, overflow parking and shuttle transportation will be available at the Clayton Homes property, located at 508 Palmer Road. The shuttle will run from noon to 6 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Brewer said that 52 vendors have signed up for the event. The music lineup would include the Bergenline Band from noon to 1:30 p.m., Landon Cline from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Liam Pendergrass Trio from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

That break in the scheduling between 1:30 and 2 p.m. will be filled by the second annual Olympic Summer Games between the Rockwell Fire Department and the Rockwell Police Department. The contest is a charity event, with donations being taken and given to the Rockwell Museum.

The fire department is currently on a two-year winning streak, having won the Olympic games last year and the charity volleyball tournament the year before.

Brewer has said that the event is solely to provide community members with a family-friendly space to spend the day and have fun, so all of the money the town received has been given to charities or organizations in the community.