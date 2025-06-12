RCCC partners with App State’s Aspire Appalachian Pathway Program to benefit transfer students Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has partnered with Appalachian State University’s Aspire Appalachian program, which provides a streamlined path for students enrolled in community colleges to complete their bachelor’s degrees at App State.

The Aspire Appalachian program is designed to ease the transition between schools for transfer students, boost degree completion rates and minimize student loan debt. App State hosted a signing ceremony for the partnership in the spring.

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing seamless pathways for students to continue their education and achieve their goals,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “By working together with Appalachian State, we are ensuring that students have the resources, support and opportunities they need to successfully transition to a four-year institution while minimizing financial barriers.”

As of last summer, App State has secured new and renewed Aspire agreements with 27 North Carolina community colleges, tripling the number of institutions participating in the program.

“We are proud to partner with Rowan-Cabarrus to help North Carolinians realize the immense potential that can be reached when two- and four-year institutions collaborate to support students who want access to a college education,” said Dr. Neva J. Specht, acting provost of App State. “Together, we are working to meet workforce demand and contributing to the economic health and well-being of our state and region.”

Students involved in the Aspire Appalachian program gain access to numerous benefits, including:

Guaranteed admission to App State.

Dedicated academic advising assistance from both their community college and App State.

Admission counseling for assistance through the entire App State admissions process.

Financial aid advising and planning to help students maximize their aid and minimize their college debt.

Priority consideration for a select number of Appalachian Excellence Scholarships (available to students who have completed summer or fall admission applications by Feb. 1).

Invitations to special webinars, events and newsletters designed to help students successfully transfer to and succeed at App State.

Those students who are continuously enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and are on track to complete an approved two-year associate degree program are eligible to participate in the Aspire program. Students should graduate from their associate degree program with a grade-point average of 2.25 or higher.

To participate in the program, students need to complete the Aspire Appalachian intent form for their respective schools. Once they submit their intent form, students will be contacted by their assigned App State admissions counselor, who will assist them throughout the admissions process. Students accepted into the Aspire program will begin their application for admission to App State one semester prior to finishing their associate degree.

Students who are interested in transferring to App State through the Aspire Appalachian program should speak with their college’s Aspire contact and/or their App State transfer admissions counselor; both contacts are listed on the Aspire Appalachian webpage.