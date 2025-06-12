Pro baseball roundup: White pitches in first game for White Sox Published 7:23 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

From staff reports

HOUSTON — Owen White (Carson) pitched in his first game for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

White, a 25-year-old right-hander, was promoted recently from the Charlotte Knights.

The White Sox lost 10-2. White answered the call to the bullpen in the fourth inning with the White Sox down 7-0 and was able to finish the game.

It was White’s longest and most successful outing so far in MLB. White, who had made some relief appearances for the Texas Rangers previously, allowed seven hits in 4.1 innings and gave up three runs, but there were quite a few positives. He got a double-play grounder. He picked off a runner. He struck out five.

He threw 71 pitches, with 44 strikes.

•••

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Austin Love (West Rowan,UNC) is still doing very well in Double-A ball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and a promotion to Triple-A later this summer would not be a surprise.

Love missed almost two full seasons with Tommy John surgery, but he appears to be healthy now.

He is 2-0 with one save, as the Cardinals continue to use the 26-year-old right-hander as a late-inning reliever. They’re being careful with him. He normally pitches one or two innings every four or five days.

Love has struck out 22 in 20.2 innings. He’s walked 15, but he’s been very hard to hit. He’s actually allowed more walks than hits (12). Opposing batters are hitting .162 against him.

•••

Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) remains sidelined by an injury and has played only 12 games for his San Diego farm club. He’s got a knee issue, but there’s a good chance he’ll be returning to action soon.

•••

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC) was out for a handful of games with a hip flexor issue in early June. He’s back on the field now for the Aberdeen IronBirds, a Baltimore farm club at the advanced A level.

Honeycutt has displayed his outstanding speed in different ways — 18 for 19 on steals, 27 runs scored, four triples, zero GIDPs in 50 games and numerous amazing catches while playing all three outfield positions — but he has not found himself at the plate yet.

Honeycutt is batting .205 with two homers, six doubles, 28 walks and 78 strikeouts.