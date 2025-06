Paw Pals — June 12 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Cat: Peaches (A145267)

8 months old

Owner surrender

Female

Owner no longer to care for.

Been at the shelter since June 9

Very sweet cat!

Dog: Booker (A145061)

Stray

Male

Two years old

Heartworm negative

Been at the shelter since May 29

Gentle baby that would make a great new family member.