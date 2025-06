Local golf: Benfield enjoys birdie binge Published 10:43 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Staff report

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Rowan golfer Brody Benfield shot 4-over 74 and was a winner in the 14-15 division in a one-day Tarheel Youth Golf Association tournament held at Pilot Knob.

Pilot Knob features lots of hills, valleys, lakes and streams and difficult greens.

Young Benfield made five birdies and qualified for the Tournament of Championships at the end of the summer.