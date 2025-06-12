Letter: OMG Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

I’m gonna write something so incredibly shocking that most may not even believe it. So outside the box of our collective narrow thinking that it will be discarded. But alas, I will write it anyway. The planning for the Army celebration happening in Washington, D.C., this coming Saturday, June 14, concept began….wait for it….planning began two years ago. Do you want to know why the planning began two years ago? Because this weekend’s military parade is the 250 year anniversary of the United States Army! OMG?!?!?! Is that true you ask? Glad you asked…yes, and I will refer you to this link https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ trump-army-military-parade- what-to-know/

It just so happens that the Army’s birthday is the same day as President Trump’s. Since that isn’t acceptable to a lot of misinformed folks, on behalf of our founding fathers and the 2nd Continental Congress from 1775, I apologize for founding the Army on Trump’s birthday…how short-sighted of them.

— Chris Boardman

Salisbury