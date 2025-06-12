Incidents and felony arrests — June 12 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Tyjaquan Najah Oglesby, 27, was charged June 9 with possession of a weapon by a felon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, breaking and entering a building, injury to real property and failure to appear.

• Cynthia Carol Moses, 52, was charged June 9 on a warrant out of Lexington, NC with second-degree arson, injury to real property, fraudulently setting fire to dwelling/houses and failure to appear.

• Tracy Christina Daniels, 47, was charged June 9 with obtaining property by false pretenses, financial transaction card fraud and failure to appear.

Salisbury police reports

• Vandalism was reported on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between 10 and 10:15 a.m. June 10.

• Credit card fraud on Brenner Avenue reportedly occurred between 8:04 a.m. June 5 and 11:14 a.m. June 10. Total estimated loss was $2,002.

• An assault on Bringle Ferry Road was reported at 3:15 p.m. June 10.

• A burglary on South Main Street was reported at 5:06 p.m. June 10.

• A larceny from Mocksville Avenue reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. June 10 and midnight, June 11. Total estimated loss was $320.