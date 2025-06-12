Holistic pain course scheduled for Saturday in Faith

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

By Staff Report

Patti Lyerly of Lyerly Counseling Services, LLC, and Tonda Coutu, author of “But I am Still Here,” and Walk for Heroes will provide a free program on holistic pain management and healing at the American Legion in Faith on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The program is open to the public. Instruction in evidence-based techniques for pain management and healing will be provided. “Amazing stories of healing will be shared,” the organizers said. The American Legion is located at 1019 Gantt Street.

You Might Like

Print Article