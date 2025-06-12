Holistic pain course scheduled for Saturday in Faith Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Patti Lyerly of Lyerly Counseling Services, LLC, and Tonda Coutu, author of “But I am Still Here,” and Walk for Heroes will provide a free program on holistic pain management and healing at the American Legion in Faith on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The program is open to the public. Instruction in evidence-based techniques for pain management and healing will be provided. “Amazing stories of healing will be shared,” the organizers said. The American Legion is located at 1019 Gantt Street.