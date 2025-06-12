High school softball: 2 Wonders make All-GMC

Published 12:18 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

All Greater Metro Conference:

Myla McNeely AL Brown

Madyson Baker AL Brown

Kristyn Embler Hickory Ridge

Aubree Painter Hickory Ridge

Katie Rhyne Hickory Ridge

Kennedy Morgan Hickory Ridge

Alexis Smereka Hickory Ridge

Emmersyn Wiley Hickory Ridge

Charlee Kelly Lake Norman

Kaylee Harris Lake Norman

Avery Evans Lake Norman

Kyera Combs Lake Norman

Vivian Billard Lake Norman

Emily Murphy Mooresville

Candence Lane Mooresville

Lilly Rumrill Mooresville

Carsyn Benfield South Iredell

Addi Myers South Iredell

Caroline Constable South Iredell

Kamryn Weaks West Cabarrus

Paige Harmer Cox Mill

Player of the Year – Kristyn Embler – Hickory Ridge

Pitcher of the Year – Charlee Kelly – Lake Norman

Coach of the Year – Justin Davies – Hickory Ridge