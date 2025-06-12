High school softball: 2 Wonders make All-GMC
Published 12:18 am Thursday, June 12, 2025
All Greater Metro Conference:
Myla McNeely AL Brown
Madyson Baker AL Brown
Kristyn Embler Hickory Ridge
Aubree Painter Hickory Ridge
Katie Rhyne Hickory Ridge
Kennedy Morgan Hickory Ridge
Alexis Smereka Hickory Ridge
Emmersyn Wiley Hickory Ridge
Charlee Kelly Lake Norman
Kaylee Harris Lake Norman
Avery Evans Lake Norman
Kyera Combs Lake Norman
Vivian Billard Lake Norman
Emily Murphy Mooresville
Candence Lane Mooresville
Lilly Rumrill Mooresville
Carsyn Benfield South Iredell
Addi Myers South Iredell
Caroline Constable South Iredell
Kamryn Weaks West Cabarrus
Paige Harmer Cox Mill
Player of the Year – Kristyn Embler – Hickory Ridge
Pitcher of the Year – Charlee Kelly – Lake Norman
Coach of the Year – Justin Davies – Hickory Ridge