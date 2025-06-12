High school girls soccer: Wonders’ Salazar makes All-GMC

Jocelyn Salazar A L Brown

Emma Milliron Hickory Ridge

Ava Trzebiatowski Hickory Ridge

Aubrey Hutchins Hickory Ridge

Corin Roth Hickory Ridge

Gigi Malcolm Hickory Ridge

Aubrey Rose Hickory Ridge

Riley Alexander Mooresville

Cameron Cline Mooresville

Maci Cline Mooresville

Ellie Cozzone Mooresville

Lexie Albaeck Mooresville

Madelynn Campbell Lake Norman

Ella Crutchfield Lake Norman

Morgan Benningfield Lake Norman

Skylar Scott Lake Norman

Rylan Robisky South Iredell

Abby Lewis South Iredell

Marissa Perry South Iredell

Sarabeth Raso South Iredell

Lila Shortell West Cabarrus

Player of the Year – Emma Milliron – Hickory Ridge

Keeper of the Year – Lexie Albaeck – Mooresville

Coach of the Year – Jay Niessner – Hickory Ridge