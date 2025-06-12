High school girls soccer: Wonders’ Salazar makes All-GMC
Published 8:10 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025
Jocelyn Salazar A L Brown
Emma Milliron Hickory Ridge
Ava Trzebiatowski Hickory Ridge
Aubrey Hutchins Hickory Ridge
Corin Roth Hickory Ridge
Gigi Malcolm Hickory Ridge
Aubrey Rose Hickory Ridge
Riley Alexander Mooresville
Cameron Cline Mooresville
Maci Cline Mooresville
Ellie Cozzone Mooresville
Lexie Albaeck Mooresville
Madelynn Campbell Lake Norman
Ella Crutchfield Lake Norman
Morgan Benningfield Lake Norman
Skylar Scott Lake Norman
Rylan Robisky South Iredell
Abby Lewis South Iredell
Marissa Perry South Iredell
Sarabeth Raso South Iredell
Lila Shortell West Cabarrus
Player of the Year – Emma Milliron – Hickory Ridge
Keeper of the Year – Lexie Albaeck – Mooresville
Coach of the Year – Jay Niessner – Hickory Ridge