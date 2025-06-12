High school baseball: Wonders Gray, Teal honored Published 6:48 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Player of the Year – C J Gray – A L Brown

Pitcher of the year – Dylan Hughesman – South Iredell

Coach of the Year – Andrew Martin – Mooresville

All-Greater Metro Conference:

Bowen Powell Hickory Ridge

Grant Helms Hickory Ridge

Elijah Skyes Hickory Ridge

Brody Hill Hickory Ridge

Lucas Whalen Hickory Ridge

Luke Modrak Mooresville

Southern Smith-Tilley Mooresville

Cole Intoppa Mooresville

Gavin Barber Mooresville

Connor Robertson Mooresville

Dylan Hughesman South Iredell

Eli Beckley South Iredell

Reid Johnson South Iredell

Luke Snell South Iredell

Brendan Blankinship South Iredell

Andres Acurero Lake Norman

Carson Beaver Lake Norman

Christian Sandoval Lake Norman

Noah Jacobsen Lake Norman

Jackson Caldwell Cox Mill

Tyler Cartee Cox Mill

C J Gray A L Brown

Mason Teal A L Brown

Caden Parks West Cabarrus