High school baseball: Wonders Gray, Teal honored
Published 6:48 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025
Player of the Year – C J Gray – A L Brown
Pitcher of the year – Dylan Hughesman – South Iredell
Coach of the Year – Andrew Martin – Mooresville
All-Greater Metro Conference:
Bowen Powell Hickory Ridge
Grant Helms Hickory Ridge
Elijah Skyes Hickory Ridge
Brody Hill Hickory Ridge
Lucas Whalen Hickory Ridge
Luke Modrak Mooresville
Southern Smith-Tilley Mooresville
Cole Intoppa Mooresville
Gavin Barber Mooresville
Connor Robertson Mooresville
Dylan Hughesman South Iredell
Eli Beckley South Iredell
Reid Johnson South Iredell
Luke Snell South Iredell
Brendan Blankinship South Iredell
Andres Acurero Lake Norman
Carson Beaver Lake Norman
Christian Sandoval Lake Norman
Noah Jacobsen Lake Norman
Jackson Caldwell Cox Mill
Tyler Cartee Cox Mill
C J Gray A L Brown
Mason Teal A L Brown
Caden Parks West Cabarrus