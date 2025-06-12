Hall’s Chapel hosts third annual Praise in the Parking Lot
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025
SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will be the site of the third annual Praise in the Parking Lot on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature gospel groups, praise dancing, fun and fellowship along with vendors and a bounce house.
The food sale will offer:
- Fish sandwich $10
- Fish plates $12
- Hot dog plates $7
- Hot dog $2.50
- Sodas $1
- Water is provided
Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 611 E. Monroe St., Salisbury.