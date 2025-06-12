Hall’s Chapel hosts third annual Praise in the Parking Lot

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will be the site of the third annual Praise in the Parking Lot on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature gospel groups, praise dancing, fun and fellowship along with vendors and a bounce house.

The food sale will offer:

  • Fish sandwich $10
  • Fish plates $12
  • Hot dog plates $7
  • Hot dog $2.50
  • Sodas $1
  • Water is provided

Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 611 E. Monroe St., Salisbury.

You Might Like

Print Article