Hall’s Chapel hosts third annual Praise in the Parking Lot Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

SALISBURY — Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will be the site of the third annual Praise in the Parking Lot on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature gospel groups, praise dancing, fun and fellowship along with vendors and a bounce house.

The food sale will offer:

Fish sandwich $10

Fish plates $12

Hot dog plates $7

Hot dog $2.50

Sodas $1

Water is provided

Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 611 E. Monroe St., Salisbury.