Future Scapes hosts art, architecture learning lab Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Future Scapes Incorporated will be sponsoring its Father’s Day Weekend Art & Architecture Youth Learning Lab on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will take place in the Center for the Environment, on the campus of Catawba College. Neighborhood Urban ReDevelopment Program (NURD) is geared to high school and college students interested in real estate, architecture, community development and construction to meet industry professionals and entrepreneurs.

Future Scapes is the emerging developer’s mentoring and pathways program. Its mission is to prepare industry-knowledgeable, socially impactful, emerging real estate and community developers for equitable urban and rural redevelopment initiatives.

“We are honored to have Orange County School’s new chief operating officer, Fredrick A. Davis, II, AIA, LEED AP as a guest speaker,” the organization said in a press release. “Being the father of a neurodivergent child, Davis is inspired to plan schools with children of all capabilities in mind.”

Davis put his 15 years of experience working in the public sector to start his organization, Licensed by Design.

“My love for architecture and the building environment is why I do this work,” Davis said. “This is a public good and as architects, we are problem solvers.”

Additional presenters will be architect/artist Anthony Hunt along with his son, entrepreneur & developer David Hunt. The two work together on development and construction management in Salisbury.

The attendees will engage in real conversations with professionals, explore career pathways that connect art with the built environment and a light exhibition of work by Anthony Hunt. The program is part of Future Scapes’ broader mission to inspire the next generation of community builders by providing mentorship, exposure, and access to industries that have the power to transform neighborhoods and cities. This learning lab brings together creativity, education, and professional mentorship to show students how they can shape the world around them.

Visit the below address to register:

https://www.salisburypost.com/calendar/#!/details/father-s-day-art-and-architecture/15805470/2025-06-14T12