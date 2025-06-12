College soccer: Webb portals to Illinois Published 7:49 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Staff report

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. — Former Salisbury High athlete Sutton Webb has transferred from Mississippi State to Illinois.

Webb, a 5-foot-6 forward, was a soccer sensation for the Hornets in high school, amassing 137 goals and 44 assists for coach Matt Parrish. She put up those numbers even in the COVID era. She was a two-time All-State player and was All-Region three times.

Webb also starred for the Hornets in cross country and as a track and field sprinter and won two Tracy Connor Awards as Rowan County Female Athlete of the Year.

Webb signed with University of Georgia’s soccer program coming out of high school, but transferred to Mississippi State following her freshman year.

She played two soccer seasons at Mississippi State, playing in 12 games in 2023 and 11 games in 2024 for the SEC championship team. She logged 308 minutes of action for the Bulldogs.