Catawba College names Owens as dean of students
June 12, 2025

SALISBURY — Catawba College is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Justin Tyler Owens as the college’s new dean of students following a national search. Owens will officially join the Catawba community on June 15, bringing with him nearly two decades of experience in higher education and a passion for supporting and empowering students.

Owens most recently served as vice president of student engagement at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. His career also included a senior leadership role at Delaware County Community College in Pennsylvania, where he led student affairs and student success initiatives. He also served as the dean of student affairs at the University of Pikeville in Pikeville, Kentucky. In these roles, he has overseen a comprehensive portfolio that includes campus activities, residence life, spiritual life, campus safety, student conduct, career and professional development, student employment, health and counseling services, academic advising and registration, transfer advising, student placement and testing services, athletics and student success initiatives for both an osteopathic medical school and an optometry school.

Throughout his career, Owens has been a passionate advocate for student engagement, retention and inclusive excellence. He has spearheaded initiatives to improve the campus experience, expand student support services, and cultivate communities where all students can thrive.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to Catawba,” said Dr. Monica Cowart, executive vice president and provost. “His commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive campus culture and his student-centered approach to leadership make him an exceptional fit for this role. I am confident he will be a powerful advocate for our students and a collaborative partner across our community.”

Owens earned his PhD in education leadership for higher education from Clemson University. He also holds a master’s degree in education from Old Dominion University and a bachelor’s in biology from Susquehanna University.

As dean of students, Owens will support student life, overseeing programs and services that promote engagement, well-being and student success. He will report directly to the executive vice president and provost and serve on her leadership team.

“I am honored to join the Catawba College community and excited to build on its strong foundation,” Owens said. “Together, we will continue to enhance the student experience by expanding support services, improving physical spaces, increasing opportunities for meaningful engagement, and deepening our commitment to student success both in and beyond the classroom. The passion and dedication of the students, faculty and staff I met throughout the search process affirmed that Catawba is where I am meant to serve. I look forward to partnering with the entire community to cultivate an inclusive, supportive, and vibrant campus environment.”

In addition to joining the Catawba community, Owens will make Salisbury his home — alongside his new puppy, who is just as eager to explore the area.