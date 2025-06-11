Incidents — June 11 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Grandeur Drive reportedly occurred between 3 and 8:10 a.m. June 8.

• A motor vehicle theft from Safrit Road reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 7 and 10:25 a.m. June 8.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Catawba Drive reportedly occurred between noon June 1 and 4:30 p.m. June 7 and was reported June 8.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Marriott Circle reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 8 and 2:09 a.m. June 9.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard South between 10 p.m. June 8 and 3:41 a.m. June 9.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from South Main Street reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 8 and 6:19 a.m. June 9.

• A larceny from South Main Street reportedly occurred between 7 p.m. June 7 and 7:08 a.m. June 9. Total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Castlewood Drive reportedly occurred between 3:20 a.m. June 8 and 8:20 a.m. June 9

• A larceny from Park Avenue reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 2:08 p.m. June 9. Total estimated loss was $164.

• A larceny from West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 5:45 p.m. June 9. Total estimated loss was $230.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Lash Drive reportedly occurred between 6:30 p.m. June 8 and 7:15 p.m. June 9.