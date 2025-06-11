Gold Hill woman has died following crash Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SALISBURY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of June 3 has turned tragic as the driver of one of the vehicles has died.

N.C. State Highway Patrol has confirmed that Taclissa Geminia Mintz, 54, of Gold Hill, has died in hospital from injuries she sustained in that crash that happened just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 3.

Police reports show that a truck was being driven west on Miller Chapel Road, and Mintz was on Airport Road, turning right onto Miller Chapel going the other way.

Mintz reportedly turned wide, crossing the center line and striking the side of the truck. The truck driver was not seriously injured.

Mintz was taken to an area hospital following the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed in the accident.