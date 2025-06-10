Woodleaf’s Lang seeks Ranger Rick recognition Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

WOODLEAF — A young child from Woodleaf is in the running to be in the Ranger Rick magazine, but she needs your help.

McKinley Lang is a resident of Woodleaf and if she wins the contest she will be featured in the popular outdoors magazine and win $20,000. Lang has already made it past the first two eliminations and is now in the running for the top 10.

Lang loves the great outdoors and learning about the creatures that inhabit it, but according to her contestant page, she also loves to help in the garden and learn about plants. She has been known to catch snakes and frogs and even save turtles off the road, the latter of which could speak to a deeper passion that she has to help save the sea turtles.

The young Lang dreams of growing up to become a wildlife officer. For now, she is most content when she is out in the woods, hunting, fishing or playing Little League softball. She is also enjoys taking care of her family’s chickens.

The opportunity that Lang is chasing is for children ages 4-12. In addition to the prize money, one young explorer will also get a chance to learn about the great outdoors from wildlife expert and television personality, Jeff Corwin.

“This competition supports the National Wildlife Federation and their mission to united all Americans and ensure wildlife and people thrive in a rapidly changing world,” Corwin said in a video on the contest’s website.