Special Olympics celebrates festive evening Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Wilson Cherry

For the Salisbury Post

Guests were dressed in a dazzling array of colorful dresses and sequined gowns as they strolled the red carpet into the 2025 Masquerade Prom held at the Rowan County Events Center.

The annual event was sponsored by the Rowan County Special Olympics in conjunction with the Rowan County Recreation Department and the Salisbury Civitan Club. The center was transformed into an elegant ballroom complete with strobe lights, a spotlight, and decorated tables and chairs.

Men outfitted in Sunday suits and fancy tuxedos looked as if they had just stepped off the cover of Gentleman’s Quarterly Magazine as they wore their finest attire onto the red carpet.

The highlight of the evening was the honor of King and Queen bestowed upon Robert Chambers and Rose James. Robert was dressed to “the nines” in his red and black tuxedo with matching shoes. Rose was splendidly fashioned in a beautiful print dress with matching shoes.

Prom coordinators Cynthia Hoffman and Lea Miller did an outstanding job on every aspect of the evening.

“Transitioning from school to adulthood can be a very difficult task for some of our younger individuals with emotional, mental and physical impairments,” Hoffman said.

Miller added, “Many of our older participants rarely get a chance to socialize and feel special.”

One volunteer, Nancy Collins, said it was great to watch how much fun the guests were having.

“Seeing so many people enjoying themselves and having a good time was overwhelming,” Collins said. “I have a special appreciation for the many caregivers who play such a vital role in the lives of their loved ones; whether family or professional. The commitment and service they render on a daily basis is truly commendable.”

With a smile from ear to ear, Matt Ritchie, who is enrolled in the Rowan Vocational Opportunities Inc. employment and life skills training program, added, “It was an awesome evening of fellowship, food, and fun. I really enjoyed dancing especially.”

Rowan Vocational Opportunities Innovations Program Manager Tara Seaford said, “This was my first year serving as a photographer at the prom. It will definitely be remembered as one of my favorite events during the course of my career. Everyone looked amazing, and I thoroughly enjoyed capturing the visual images of the participants that will last a lifetime.”

Andrea Mezuk, who also works at RVO, volunteered as a photographer as well. Mezuk said, “It fills my heart with gratitude to work with the special needs community and watch everyone have a chance to be happy.”

Ted Oglesby, a long time Special Olympics volunteer and championship basketball coach, kept the dance floor packed with his vast variety of musical selections that rocked the house as the evening’s disc jockey. The celebrants were treated to a buffet style dinner and they were able to eat and drink as much as they desired.

The sound of “We will see you next year,” resonated joyfully from the party goers as they exited the Rowan County Events Center.