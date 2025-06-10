Local golf: Rowan Masters the headliner for June Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — The 22nd Rowan Masters is scheduled for June 27-29 at Warrior Golf Club.

Qualifying rounds will be played on June 20-22, with the 31 best scores joining defending champion Chris Owen in the field for seeded Match Play.

Owen won the 2024 tournament with an albatross, an ultra-rare 2 on a par 5. William Little was runner-up last year.

Michael Swaringen won the event in 2023 and is playing well. He partnered with Kevin Lentz recently to win the Grady B. McCanless Four-Ball.

Keith Dorsett is an eight-time winner in the Masters, including the inaugural one in 2003. Nick Lyerly won the tournament four times in a row from 2019-22.