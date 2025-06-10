Letter: A quick answer Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The points the author of “Columbia University meant freedom to protest” (June 1, Salisbury Post) stated in her defense of her alma mater and current students at Columbia University makes one wonder if she retained any ounce of common sense having graduated from the Ivy League school? Her opening paragraph settled that question quickly: No.

Radical protesting students, many here on student visas, took over buildings, defaced and damaged school property, held employees hostage, threatened Jewish students, interrupted the education of those who really wanted to be studying and learning. Yet, the writer claims, “they are innocent.”

I’m glad she was able to recall her student days at Columbia. Many businesses, including law firms, are no longer hiring from Columbia, Harvard, and others because they support everything anti-America and violence. Actually, that means their diplomas are not worth the paper they are printed on.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis