Incidents and felony arrests — June 10 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Argument ends in stabbing

An argument that erupted between two women in the parking lot of Speedway on East Innes Street turned into a serious assault in the early morning hours of June 6.

According to Salisbury police, the victim pulled into the parking lot of the business about 2 a.m. Friday, June 6, with a friend in the car. She and Mastassja Farrell Moody, 40, got into a physical altercation, according to witnesses. The two women separated, then Moody allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the neck and once in the shoulder. One of the stab wounds nicked an artery in the victim who was flown to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is now listed in stable condition.

Moody was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Witnesses confirm the two women know each other but could not provide the basis of their relationship.

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on Klumac Road reportedly occurred about 8:45 a.m. June 6.

• A larceny on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. June 6. Total estimated loss was $10.

• An assault on White Oaks Drive reportedly occurred about 10:30 a.m. June 6.

• A larceny of motor vehicle accessories from a business on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. June 5 and 2 p.m. June 6. Total estimated loss was $1,200.

• An incident of vandalism on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 5:45 p.m. June 6.

• A larceny on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 8:11 p.m. June 6. Total estimated loss was $516.

• A larceny from Laurel Pointe Circle reportedly occurred betwween 5:12 and 7 p.m. June 6. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from Klumac Road reportedly occurred between 4:30 and 8 p.m. June 7. Total estimated loss was $50.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling on Grady Street was made at 10:52 p.m. June 7.

• An attempted theft of a motor vehicle from Castlewood Drive was reported at midnight June 8.

• An incident of vandalism on North Ellis Street reportedly occurred about 6 p.m. June 8.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Marriott Circle reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. June 8 and 2:09 a.m. June 9.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle at a business on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occiirred between 10 p.m. June 8 and 3:41 a.m. June 9.

• James John Corcoran, 45, was charged June 8 with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of identity theft/fraud on Boysenberry Drive, China Grove was made at 4:20 p.m. June 5. A stolen identity was used to open bank accounts.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from McIntosh Lane reportedly occurred between 12:05 and 7 a.m. June 5.

• A burglary of a building (theft of electricity) on Trexler Road was reported at 9:09 June 5.

• A larceny on U.S. Hwy. 52 reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. May 26 and 6 p.m. May 31, and was reported June 6.

• A motor vehicle theft from Grandeur Drive reportedly occurred about 2:19 a.m. June 7.

• A larceny from Balfour Quarry Road reportedly occurred about 6:40 a.m. June 7.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Shore Acres Road reportedly occurred between midnight and 7:10 a.m. June 7.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Rakes Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between noon March 1 and noon May 17, and was reported June 7.

• Douglas Allen Sizemore, 51, was charged June 5 with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

• Aaron Dwayne Howard, 45, was charged June 6 with possession with intent to manufacture a schedule II controlled substance.

• Amanda J. LaPrade, 33, was charged June 7 with second-degree trespassing and felony larceny.

• Jonathan Wade McDaniel, 35, was charged June 7 with second-degree trespassing and felony larceny.

• Ahh’Larrion Jaih Kevin Robeson, 22, was charged June 7 with felony flee to elude, carrying a concealed gun, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at stop sign.