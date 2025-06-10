Closing the empathy gap: RCPH supports Men’s Health Month 2025 Published 12:02 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Rowan County Public Health proudly joins the national observance of Men’s Health Month throughout June and Men’s Health Week (June 9–15), culminating on Father’s Day. This year’s theme, “Closing the Lifespan Gender Gap & Addressing the Empathy Gap,” calls on communities to support the physical, mental and emotional health of men and boys.

As identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, healthy lifestyles remain a top priority health area for Rowan County. In response, Rowan County Public Health continues to make intentional efforts to reach male residents, helping to bridge the gap not only in awareness of community resources, but also in access to those resources. Whether through prevention programs, chronic disease management, or mental health initiatives, the department works to ensure that men in Rowan County are supported in living longer, healthier lives.

Across the United States, men die on average six years earlier than women — often from preventable causes. Conditions like prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide remain underfunded and under-discussed. Closing this gap starts with empathy and action.

Ways to support Men’s Health Month:

Participate in Wear BLUE Day every Friday in June to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

Talk openly with the men and boys in your life about physical and mental health.

Encourage regular checkups, screenings, and early intervention for health concerns.

Help reduce stigma around topics like depression, anxiety, or prostate health.

Share information on local health services, clinics, and wellness programs — especially those that support preventive care.

Together, we can close the empathy gap—and build a healthier future for men in Rowan County and beyond.