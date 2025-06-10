Carolina Pines Chapter of The Links, Inc. to host special health fair, blood drive honoring Livingstone president Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

SALISBURY — The Carolina Pines Chapter of The Links, Inc., will host a health fair and blood drive 6 p.m. Thursday, June 12, in the Livingstone College event center on the college’s main campus, 701 W. Monroe St., Salisbury.

The event is being held in honor of Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College’s president, who is currently battling Stage 5 kidney failure and in urgent need of a kidney donor.

“The chapter hopes that someone who donates blood, or opts for blood testing, may be a match and feel called to become a living donor,” said Carolina Pines chapter president Barbara Wilson Propst.

Propst said that the event is part of a national effort to find a kidney match for Davis and to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation, especially within the Black community, which faces disproportionately high rates of kidney disease.

“This is a deeply personal mission,” she said. “By showing up for Dr. Davis, we’re also shining a light on the urgent need for more Black organ donors and better health outcomes across our community.”

The health fair will run alongside the blood drive and will feature a range of health professionals and nonprofit organizations focused on health issues that disproportionately affect African Americans. Attendees will have access to free health screenings and educational resources on conditions such as oral health, diabetes and heart disease. Participating organizations include the National Kidney Foundation, One Blood and Smiles by Design Dentistry.

Community members are strongly encouraged to pre-register if they wish to donate blood or have their blood tested. To sign up, go to oneblood.org/donate-now and enter sponsor code 54397. All blood donors must bring a valid photo ID, be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in general good health. Walk-ins are welcome for the health fair portion of the event and will be accommodated for the blood drive as space allows.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. The Carolina Pines (NC) Chapter was chartered in 2022 to serve the communities of Rowan and Cabarrus counties.