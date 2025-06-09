High school girls soccer: Maples doesn’t mind diving now Published 5:32 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

LANDIS — South Rowan rising senior Margo Maples is a determined athlete who made a relatively late transition from softball/basketball to soccer/golf.

An unassuming 5-foot-5 girl who basically just wanted to help out teams that needed her, Maples never dreamed of individual awards, but she is the South Piedmont Conference and Rowan County Goalkeeper of the Year.

Maples was in the seventh grade at China Grove Middle School and never had kicked or touched a soccer ball in her life, but when basketball coach Ellen Howard, who also would be coaching the soccer team, asked for volunteers to try goalkeeping, Maples’ hand immediately shot up in the air.

“I’ve always been willing to try new things,” Maples explained.

That was a life-changing hand-raise for Maples. After her family and friends, soccer (and golf) are the most important things in her life now.

Brian Bell, who became South Rowan’s head soccer coach this season, happened to be working with the China Grove goalkeepers when Maples decided to give soccer a try. A former goalkeeper himself, he energetically explained the myriad duties of the keeper to Maples.

“I told him I would do my best, that I would always give my best effort,” Maples said. “But I also told him I wasn’t going to get on the ground and stuff.”

Bell and Maples both remember that conversation as if it took place yesterday. They belly-laugh about it now because by the time she was in eighth grade, getting on the ground was something Maple was doing frequently.

And she was enjoying it.

She did not play soccer as a South freshman, but came back out as a sophomore in the early spring of 2024. Bell had come to South and was assisting Sarah Meadows. Bell was working with the South goalkeepers.

“Coach Bell always has been the most impactful person as far as my soccer career,” Maples said. “He’s been a patient coach and I’ve always been someone that you can teach and someone who is willing to learn from criticism. Being criticized is part of sports. You have to be willing to listen, to do what a coach asks you to do, and try to keep improving.”

Maples had nice numbers as a junior this season, posting solid percentages as far as saves relative to shots on goal. She totaled 216 saves, third in 3A West, about 11 per game. She had three shutouts.

She figures her best save of the season was against Lake Norman Charter, a powerful squad that ran the table in the South Piedmont Conference and went deep in the 3A state playoffs.

“I remember that particular save because it was actually a double save,” Maples said. “I stopped the first shot, but the ball ricocheted off me and they got a second shot. I was able to stop that one, too. They won 7-0, but when you play them, the goal is to make them play the whole match and not beat you 9-0. Those saves helped us play the full game.”

After thinking for a bit, Maples also remembered tough saves against Northwest Cabarrus (on a free kick) and Robinson that she was proud of. Those came in much tighter games.

“Margo is a good athlete,” Bell said. “She took up golf as a sophomore and is already shooting in the 40s (for nine holes). As a keeper, she has great hands, and she’s proven herself to be a hard worker. Now she’s a keeper who is diving all over the place.”

All-Rowan County soccer team:

• Salisbury (6) — Addie Griffith, Maddie Crabb, Mariana Zapata, Gabbi Fatovic, Lola Koontz, Stephany Quintero

• South (6) — Margo Maples, Chloe Tracy, Cailynn Withers, Sophie Steedley, Avery Rawlings, Brooke Oehler

• Carson (5) — Allie Martin, Caylee Miracco, Emily Landaverde, Lexlyth Sotelo, Liz Escobar

• West (3) — Tempe Jones, Peyton Hand, Addison Broekling

• East (2) — Arden Miller, Addie Lambert

• North (1) — Jaie’Dee Russell

• Player of the Year — Martin, Carson and Griffith, Salisbury

• Keeper of the Year — Maples, South

• Coach of the Year — Brian Bell, South