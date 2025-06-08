SSMC expands to North Carolina with new office in Salisbury Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

SALISBURY — SSMC, a provider of geospatial solutions, just announced its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of a new office in Salisbury. That strategic growth strengthens the company’s ability to deliver subsurface utility engineering (SUE), GIS and surveying and mapping services throughout the Carolinas.

To support that effort, SSMC has established Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Carolinas, PLLC, a North Carolina-based affiliate operating under the unified brand of SSMC. According to a press release from the company, the new entity reflects SSMC’s commitment to regional responsiveness while maintaining the integrity, quality and expertise that have defined its operations for over five decades.

“Our expansion into the Carolinas marks a significant milestone in SSMC’s vision to be the Southeast’s premier geospatial service provider,” said Thomas K. Mead, PSM, PLS, president of SSMC. “By operating both entities under the SSMC name, we reinforce our unified mission and ensure that our clients — new and existing — receive the same high level of service they’ve come to expect.”

SSMC offers a comprehensive suite of geospatial services through its three core divisions: Surveying, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). From boundary and topographic surveys, real estate mapping and construction layout, to advanced utility locating and geospatial data analysis, SSMC empowers public and private clients to make informed, data-driven decisions.

The Salisbury office will be led by a team of project managers:

Tim Jaskiewicz, PSM, PLS, RLS, UAV , who will serve as the North Carolina project lead

Tate Flowers, PSM, PLS , serving as the energy lead

Jordan Thibault , overseeing SUE projects

Together, they bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of North Carolina’s regulatory landscape, geography, and infrastructure needs.

SSMC continues to operate nine offices across Florida and Alabama where it has worked with numerous government agencies and private organizations, including FDOT, ALDOT, GDOT, FDEP, energy providers and local municipalities.