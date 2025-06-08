Remembering a cherished son, brother, young man Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Note: This story has been updated with the correct address of the accident. Two close to the same time and this reporter crossed them up in the first story.

CHINA GROVE — Hunter Hines loved riding his Honda Shadow motorcycle. With his blond hair inherited from his mom tucked under his helmet, he would make sure he took all the safety precautions he could before hitting the open road.

On the back of his bike and on the sands at Myrtle Beach were the two places his mother, Renee, knew her oldest son was happiest.

On Sunday afternoon, June 1, Hunter took his last ride, leaving his family behind while doing what he loved.

Hunter was traveling on Old Concord Road in China Grove when a vehicle pulled into his path from a side street, causing Hunter to try to avoid the crash by laying the bike down. Sadly, Hunter himself hit the car, and he was killed on impact.

Renee is still struggling to accept that her oldest child is gone.

“Apparently a neighbor right there where it happened told me he stayed with Hunter until EMS came, and that gave me comfort,” she said. “And he said it was immediate, so he didn’t suffer. Just knowing he wasn’t alone helps.”

But she thinks instead now of the boy and the man Hunter was. Born Feb. 22, 2001, she said the family’s fondest memories are of the beach, where they spent their summers.

Hunter rode Boogie Boards as a kid, and relished the ocean, the sand and the relaxed life at Myrtle Beach.

“He essentially grew up there,” said Renee.

When her son was born, Renee says she was “scared to death, because I was only 19 years old. We grew up together.”

Hunter worked for the city of Concord in the water department, and would have celebrated his third year there next month. during his time there he also got his CDL license, and his commitment to his job was unparalleled.

Two years ago, he was supposed to go on a vacation with his father, Chris Dunlap, but because he didn’t have quite enough accrued vacation time, he stayed and worked.

Hunter was an outgoing comedian who never met a stranger.

“People I don’t even know have been messaging me to tell me how much they enjoyed him, and how funny he was,” she said. “They’d spend five minutes with him and come away with a hundred jokes.”

Hunter leaves behind a younger sister and brother as well. Lila, who is 18, and Christian, whom Hunter called “C,” who is 13, are still coming to terms with the instant, traumatic loss.

“His little brother was his best friend,” said Renee. “This hurts me, but I can only imagine what he is going through. And Hunter thought he was his sister’s father. We went to Tennessee in April and I had to remind him that she has a mom and dad and he is her brother.” Renee laughed at the sweet memory, adding “family was everything to Hunter. He was very protective of them, of all of us.”

He was, she said, the perfect boy, a young man of faith who had been saved, something Dunlap said brings him the most comfort.

“We lost my mom seven years ago, and I know she was waiting for him,” said Renee. And she knows Hunter will be waiting when the time comes for her to join him, “and he won’t stay at the gate, he’ll come running out.”

Hunter had just begun teaching Renee how to ride a motorcycle, and the two had planned to ride together.

“He was the one person that wasn’t getting on his bike till it was safe,” she said, “He bought the helmet earpiece so he never looked at his phone, never had to take his eyes off the road.”

She said she hasn’t had time to think about the other driver yet, but hopes that she can find her way to forgiveness.

“I know he didn’t do it on purpose, I know it was an accident,” she said.

The family attends SOJO Church in Concord, and Renee said the church family has been incredibly supportive, and anyone wishing to make donations to the church in Hunter’s name are welcome to do so.

Hunter was an organ donor according to his license, and Renee said she honored that. His eyes and skin to help burn victims and bone marrow for cancer patients were all donated, and she knows he would be proud of her for going ahead with that.

Friends from work held a candlelight, private vigil at the accident scene earlier this week, and a memorial service was held at SOJO Friday night.

Renee said the property owner at the scene has given permission for a portion of his land to hold a memorial, and if anyone wants to place something off the side of the road for her son, she would welcome it.

“He was the most joyful, funny, caring young man, and I am just grateful to know exactly where he is now,” said Dunlap.