Paw Pals Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

Cat:

Taylor

A145036

Stray, Female

1 year 7months old

Been here since 5/27

Super sweet kitty that needs a loving home.

Dog:

Storm

A145200

Stray, Female

1 year old

Been at shelter since 6/4

Sweet baby that craves attention.