No tax increase: Landis aldermen set to approve budget Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

LANDIS — The Landis Board of Aldermen will vote on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its town hall meeting on Monday. The budget maintains the current tax rate.

The budget includes a four-percent cost of living adjustment for town employees that kicks in across the board on July 1. Additionally, a merit-based raise of two percent will become effective on the first paycheck in January 2026 for full-time employees that have been with the town for at least one year.

“In administration, there is no new personnel,” Town Manager Michael Ambrose said. “We are increasing code enforcement efforts. We have increased the budget there to clean the town up with code enforcement issues. Those properties that are cleaned up will receive a lien on the property that we file with the county. That way the city is paid back for services rendered.”

Police are not adding any new personnel in the budget’s current form They are getting one additional vehicle, an SUV. During a budget retreat earlier this year, Police Chief Matthew Geelen requested two new vehicles, but the town is opting to just get one to steady the department’s vehicle rotation.

“The reasoning for that is not to put our vehicles too close together,” Ambrose said. “The whole fleet of vehicles was changed out in 2017. So we are trying to phase those out individually.”

Ambrose indicated that the budget included additional funding for increased quality of police training.

“They requested adding a 4th member on the truck 12 hours a day 4 days a week,” Ambrose said. “Those days are being determined. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for sure. They will fluctuate in time based on peak hours.”

Another perk is the increased visibility.

“They are increasing quality training and public education, and they will be able to be more vigilant in the schools to make sure they connect with all citizens,” Ambrose said.

Landis aldermen will meet on Monday at town hall at 6 p.m. to consider the budget’s passage.