Letter: Pay attention, people Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

It should be obvious to all by now that we are four months into the most corrupt, incompetent, immoral administration in American history. Because the news cycle changes so rapidly, much is often lost in the shuffle, for example, what is being done to our military. The reality is nearly everything this administration is doing is directly or indirectly undermining our national security. This country is more divided now than since the Vietnam war, and becoming more so.

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (a ridiculous name for serious legislation) will amplify income disparity, diminish important services, limit the power of the courts and weaken national security. Don’t overlook the DOGE effect. Trump has been helped along the way by several bad Supreme Court decisions and a cowardly Republican Party.

‘Nuff said.

Oh, and by the way, congratulations to RFK Jr. for landing on Mars before Elon Musk.

— Ed Hege

Salisbury