Rowan Chamber of Commerce is a finalist for national award Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for a national award through the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

“We are honored to have qualified and be named a finalist for this national award,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. “We have an active board of directors, wonderful volunteers, an engaged membership and a hard working staff.”

The award is called the ACCE Chamber of the Year award and recognizes chambers for being above the national average in their 2024 membership and non-dues income categories. This is the only award recognizing the dual role chambers have in supporting businesses and leading communities.

Chambers honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have not only demonstrated success in business leadership and organizational strength, but also have made an impact on key community priorities such as education, transportation, healthcare and cultural vitality.

The Chamber of the Year competition is a three-step process. The Rowan Chamber qualified and then submitted an application highlighting chamber successes. The next step is the finalist interview, which will be held at the ACCE conference in July 2025. The winner will be announced on July 23.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with more than 800 member firms. Benefits include business advocacy, member referrals, community development, leadership training and networking events. For more information, contact them at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.