Incidents and felony arrests — June 7 Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism on Smith Road, Kannapolis reportedly occurred about 1:33 p.m. June 4.

• A theft of a truck from Allman Farm Road, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 7:11 and 7:25 p.m. June 4.

• Madison Brook Yates, 23, was charged June 4 with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and three counts of probation violation.

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny of automobile accessories from West Innes Street was reported at 11:30 a.m. June 3. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• An assault and larceny on East Monroe Street reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. June 2 and 1:25 p.m. June 3. Total estimated loss was $75.

• Property damage on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 4:15 and 4:40 p.m. June 3.

• A larceny on Jake Alexander Boulevard West was reported at 9:08 p.m. June 3.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Brookmont Avenue reportedly occurred between 10:11 a.m. May 26 and 10:11 a.m. June 4.

• A larceny from West Henderson Street reportedly occurred between 10:31 a.m. Oct. 1, 2024, and 10:31 a.m. Jan. 1, 2025, and was reported June 4. Total estimated loss was $300.

• Property damage on Dunham Avenue was reported at 4:14 p.m. June 4.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 8:25 p.m. June 4.

• Property damage on Jake Alexander Boulevard West was reported at 5:04 p.m. June 5. According to police reports, someone pushing an out of gas car into a gas station lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into two other cars.

• An assault with a knife on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 2 and 2:20 a.m. June 6.

• Amanda Leigh Pepper, 39, was charged June 3 on a felony warrant from another agency.