Darrell Blackwelder: Irrigation is important to keep bedding plants alive Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

In warm weather, container plants will need water every day just to keep them alive, especially window boxes. Lack of rain and low humidity can be a challenge for those with potted plants and a vegetable garden.

Even with afternoon rain showers, irrigation is a way of life for those that want to keep bedding plants, lawns and vegetable alive. The ideal time to irrigate is in the early morning to avoid evaporation during the heat of the day. Avoid irrigating late in the afternoon or at night. Even though late evening and night irrigation provides cooler temperatures, it also the perfect environment for the development of foliar diseases. Use a rain gauge to measure the amount used if you use overhead irrigation to determine if you’re applying a sufficient amount of water. Shallow irrigation can be of no real benefit and may cause more damage by creating shallow root systems. Check the soil often to make sure plants are receiving an adequate water supply. If you have a drip system, place a small plastic cup beneath the hose to measure the amounts from the emitters.

Automatic timers ease the task of irrigation and reduce waste by eliminating over watering. Water timers meter water by gallons or by amount of irrigation time desired by owner.

There is really no valid way to determine how much to water a plant or a garden area in a week. Plant species, soil types, exposures are only a few variables, which exist, that often confuse the most experienced gardener. Newly planted shrubs and trees will need more water than well-established materials. Dogwoods, rhododendron, azaleas and camellias have shallow root systems, succumbing to drought in dry weather. These may need extra water.

Remember, do not over water wilting shrubs, as over watering kills trees and shrubs much quicker than droughts. Hydrangeas often wilt during the heat of the day but become turgid in the evening and early in the morning. Close examination early in the morning is the best time to gauge when irrigation is needed.

Mulching is an effective method to aid in water conservation. Three or more inches of organic mulches such as bark or pine needles conserve soil moisture and helps keep plants turgid.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.