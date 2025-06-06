Junior Shag Dance Team brings home awards and memories from competitions Published 12:10 am Friday, June 6, 2025

LANDIS — Following their two competitions, the Junior Shag Dance Team returned home with more than they took – two second place awards and lots of memories.

The 12-member junior shag dance team that competed in Atlanta, Georgia and Paris, France, included Saddie Honeycutt of Landis, Maci Walters of Trinity, Claire Flogel of Winston-Salem, Zane Morgan of Siler City, Hunter Matthews of Cedar Creek, Joel Sogluizzo of Wilson, Parker Caldwell of Wilmington, Jackson McLaughlin of Greenville, South Carolina, Abigail and Rebecca Hodges of Jacksonville, Florida and Abrielle and Will Benoit of Orange Park, Florida.

Traveling first to the Grand Nationals in Atlanta, which was held on Memorial Day weekend, the team competed against four other teams, placing second at this competition.

Ashley Stewart of Landis, one of the coaches, said the team competed, and “each couple of our team danced individually. Every one of them performed well and showcased once again what Carolina Shag is for many people to see from across the country.”

Stewart and his wife Tobitha Stewart serve as team directors, choreographer and coaches. Others on the team staff are Joey and Jennifer Sogluizzo of Wilson, team choreographer and coaches; Kayla Henley of Burlington, team director, choreographer and coach; Michael and Leanne Norris of Columbia, South Carolina, nationals event directors and team choreographer and coach; Gene and Nancy Pope of Durham, team advisors; and Brennar Goree of St. Augustine, Florida, founder of the team.

Upon their return from the Grand Nationals, Stewart said they had a quick turnaround before they were off for Paris to compete in the French Open, their first international trip since 2019.

Competing against four other teams there as well, they also placed second in France.

“Our experience at the French Open West Coast D Swing Championships was an absolute joy,” said Stewart. “The entire dance community of France and other parts of Europe welcomed Carolina Shag with great respect, admiration and excitement.”

During the competitions, the team performed three songs, “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay,” “Boat Dock” and “Tutti Frutti.” Joey Sogluizzo shared previously that when they compete as a team, they perform three separate songs and “typically when you learn a routine, you do it for a whole season.”

Stewart noted that the dancers “exuded humbleness and gratitude and showcased their capabilities, even competing against highly trained professional dancers.”

During the entire weekend, Stewart said the group “intermingled all weekend long with the junior dance community of France, and it was a great experience seeing the two groups interact and learn from each other both in language and dance styles.”

Their next performance will be at the Junior SOS in July at North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and after a summer break, Stewart said the team would resume their training schedule and prepare for the year-end finale at The Open Swing Dance Championships in Burbank, California, which, he said, “brings teams and dancers from all over the world to compete for the last big event of the year.”

These last two weeks have been amazing, Stewart shared on behalf of the team, adding that while the team hopes to bring home “some hardware from The Open, at the very least the memories our juniors and families are making will last a lifetime.”

The Junior Shag Dance Team is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and those wishing to make a donation may do so by making a check payable to the Junior Shag Dance Team and mail to Ashley Stewart, 309 North Zion St., Landis, NC 28088.