Incidents and felony arrests — June 6 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of shooting into an occupied property on West Innes Street reportedly occurred at 1:46 a.m. June 3.

• Property damage due to vandalism on North Peach Orchard off-ramp reportedly occurred between noon June 1 and 11:10 a.m. June 3.

• An assault by strangulation on Midde Brook Drive, Rockwell reportedly occurred at 12:34 pm. June 3.

• A previous assault by strangulation on Sternbridge Drive, Rockwell was reported about noon June 3.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Old Mocksville Road reportedly occurred between 6:50 a.m. May 31 and 2 p.m. June 3.

• A larceny of packages from China Grove Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 3:17 and 3:40 p.m. June 3.

• Shania Marie Dixon, 41, was charged June 3 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.