High-speed rear end collision on I85 ends in death of Salisbury man Published 10:34 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

SALISBURY — A high-speed rear end collision on I85 south close to exit 79 in Salisbury just after 5:30 Friday has ended in the death of one driver, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car traveling south in the far left lane of the highway had slowed due to traffic ahead, and the car behind hit it. Upon impact the first car ran off the highway to the right and came to rest on the shoulder.

The vehicle that hit the first car ran off the highway to the left, rolling over several times, and the driver was thrown from the car.

Troopers said a number of other drivers stopped and performed CPR on Joseph Patrick Almond, 54, of Salisbury, but they were unable to revive him.

Almond’s failure to reduce speed is the primary cause of the crash, and troopers say no charges will be filed.

The highway was shut down until a detour could be set up, and traffic backed up significantly for a time as drivers tried to use the emergency lanes to get around the accident, apparently unaware the entire roadway was temporarily blocked.

Almond’s family has been notified, according to police.

Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan County Emergency Services and Rowan Rescue Squad all responded to the scene of the accident.